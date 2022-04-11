United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $204.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of UPS opened at $190.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $172.82 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

