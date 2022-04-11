Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 246.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,532. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

