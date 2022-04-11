Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

