VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 615 at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.31) to GBX 615 ($8.07) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:EGY opened at GBX 540 ($7.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 312.98. The stock has a market cap of £316.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 545 ($7.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

