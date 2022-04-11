Valens (VLNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
VLNS stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $9.93.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Valens (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
