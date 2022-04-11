Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Valeura Energy (LON:VLU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Shares of VLU opened at GBX 27.70 ($0.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 92.96 and a current ratio of 93.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.33. Valeura Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 31.70 ($0.42).

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 17 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.41 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

