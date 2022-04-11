Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $247.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.48 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

