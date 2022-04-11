Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

