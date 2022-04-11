Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 64 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $347.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

