Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $166.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.25 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

