Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $166.03 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00254148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,501,852,788 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

