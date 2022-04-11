Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,276,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $228.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

