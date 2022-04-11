Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VET stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.22. 2,321,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,627. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$30.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.5300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

