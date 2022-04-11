Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EVTL stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.