Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

