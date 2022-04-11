VIMworld (VEED) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,314.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $20,314.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001735 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

