VINchain (VIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $256,634.00

VINchain (VIN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $256,634.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00035896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00106596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

