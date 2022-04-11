Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.39 ($123.50).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €88.17 ($96.89) on Thursday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a one year high of €88.80 ($97.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €92.46.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

