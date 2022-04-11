Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCISY. Citigroup began coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vinci from €122.00 ($134.07) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 125,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,757. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

