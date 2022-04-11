Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

NASDAQ:VC traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,925. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $24,012,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

