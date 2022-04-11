Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

