VP’s (VP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of VP (LON:VP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,310 ($17.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 890 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £357.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 810 ($10.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,070 ($14.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 894.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 947.77.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

