Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

