Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $171.00 at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.25.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

