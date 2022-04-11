Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Tops $453,580.52

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $97.04 or 0.00230673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $453,580.52 and $142,025.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

