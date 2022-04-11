Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WASH opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

