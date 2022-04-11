Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Increases Dividend to $2.20 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

NYSE:WSO.B opened at $301.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.27. Watsco has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

