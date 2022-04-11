Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $15.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 5,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,882. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

