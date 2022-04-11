WD-40 to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WD-40 in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $186.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.98. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $289.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $62,998,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

