Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2022 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2022 – Oracle was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/11/2022 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/11/2022 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $83.00.

3/11/2022 – Oracle was given a new $82.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/11/2022 – Oracle was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/11/2022 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $105.00 to $83.00.

3/9/2022 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Oracle was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Oracle was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ORCL traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $80.18. 219,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,783. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

