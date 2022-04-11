Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

3/25/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $200.00.

3/24/2022 – M&T Bank is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.41. 39,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,765. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,831,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

