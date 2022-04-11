Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.50 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.37.

NASDAQ WB opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,885,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

