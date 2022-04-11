Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Get Westlake alerts:

Shares of WLK stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.