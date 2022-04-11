Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.58.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

