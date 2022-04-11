Wells Fargo & Company Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of HD opened at $311.11 on Thursday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

