Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Acquires $22,570.08 in Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) CIO Greg E. Handler bought 14,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,570.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 534.84, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

WMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

