Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $74.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $368,123,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 53,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

