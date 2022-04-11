Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,015,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

