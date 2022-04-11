Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.17

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 82014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $141,186,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

