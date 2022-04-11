Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,728.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,728.33 ($48.90).
A number of brokerages recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.21) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.44) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.77), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,744.92).
Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
