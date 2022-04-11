WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.
WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $354.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
