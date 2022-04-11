Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $5.82 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,290 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.