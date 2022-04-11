Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $25.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

