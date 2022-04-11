William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lindsay in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LNN stock opened at $145.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

