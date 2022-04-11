William J. Munn Sells 500 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NNI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,241. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.