Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.53.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $4.54 on Monday, reaching $151.46. 1,269,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.