Windacre Partnership Llc Purchases 9,942,485 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

