Wolfe Research Downgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lazard stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

