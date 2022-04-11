Wolfe Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Wolfe Research restated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.78.

Shares of Square stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.15. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 1,179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Square by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

