WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,271.80 ($16.68).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.34) to GBX 1,250 ($16.39) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.02) price objective on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.57) to GBX 1,320 ($17.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 16.49 ($0.22) on Monday, hitting GBX 972.71 ($12.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,077.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,078.05. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.15). The company has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,033 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,547.54). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.70), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,452,022.36).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

