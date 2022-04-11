XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $60.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

